Neighbor says sister heard Hialeah man's dog crying weeks before his arrest

HIALEAH, Fla. - A Hialeah man accused of abusing his neighbor's dog was released from jail on bond Friday morning.

Victor Suero, 31, was arrested Thursday on two counts of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

Hialeah police said Suero was caught on camera last month grabbing the collar of one of the two Siberian huskies he was walking and slamming the dog to the ground.

Detective Jose Torres said Suero was walking his dog, Han, and his neighbor's dog, Winter, when he grabbed Winter by the collar, swung her in the air and then slammed the dog to the ground, "leaving her motionless and whining in pain."

Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright went to Suero's home seeking comment, but nobody answered the door.

Zainab Awale, who lives next door to Suero, said she's seen him around before and always thought he was a nice guy. But one night a few weeks ago, her older sister heard strange noises coming from his house.

"She heard, like, screaming from the dog and crying," Awale told Wright. "She said she was going to report it, but, like, she didn't know if he was actually, like, hitting (the dog)."

Torres said Winter is in good health and has since been reunited with her owner. Han is in the care of Miami-Dade County Animal Services.

