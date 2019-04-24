No weapon found at Hialeah Senior High School, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - Hialeah Senior High School was placed on a Code Red lockdown Wednesday morning as authorities investigated reports of a possible weapon on campus, Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla confirmed.

Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated the rumors, but told Local 10 News that no weapon was found.

Although authorities said there was no credible threat, a photo taken by a student inside a classroom showed a classmate in a red shirt being escorted from the room by police. Authorities and school officials have not confirmed whether that student was taken into custody.

A parent who spoke to Local 10 News said a couple hundred students were moved to the cafeteria when the Code Red was issued.

Many parents who gathered outside the school said they were frightened by the incident, whether the rumors were credible or not.

"It's horrible -- horrible," Janet Sanchez said. "We have to live in a scary situation day by day and it's not funny."

The lockdown has since been lifted.

