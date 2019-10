HIALEAH, Fla. - A city of Miami police officer was injured in an off-duty motorcycle crash.

The accident happened early Tuesday evening in Hialeah.

According to police, an off-duty motorcycle officer was hit by a car.

The officer was traveling on his personal motorcycle, police said.

Authorities say the officer was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The officer is expected to be OK, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.