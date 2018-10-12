Hialeah officers arrest 5 suspected robbers in Opa-locka

HIALEAH, Fla. - Detectives were investigating a string of robberies Thursday evening in Hialeah.

According to Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, four men and a woman were detained at 3705 NW 135 St., in Opa-locka. The officers surrounded a silver car at the gas station.

They are "believed to be responsible," Rodriguez said.

Roy Arias was at the gas station and said the silver car belongs to his son. He said no one should rush into conclusions. He doesn't know how the car or his son ended up involved in the situation.

A distraught woman, who was related to a suspect, was shouting from behind the crime scene tape, as another woman attempted to restrain her.

Rodriguez said the group was in custody at the Hialeah Police Department and detectives were questioning them about their alleged involvement.

