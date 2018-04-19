Pedestrian is killed in early-morning hit-and-run crash in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - A car struck and killed a pedestrian early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash in Hialeah, police said.

Police said Wagner Sanchez, 23, was hit around 1:30 a.m. as he crossed West 16th Avenue near West 42nd Street. Police said the driver of the silver car may not have been aware that Sanchez had been hit.

For that reason, police said the incident is not being handled as a criminal investigation.

Sanchez was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.