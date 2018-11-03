Person sought after armed robbery at Hialeah bank, officials say

HIALEAH, Fla. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a person wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Hialeah bank.

The armed robbery happened Saturday morning at the First Bank branch in the 1300 block of West 49th Street.

FBI officials said the robber entered the bank, brandished a gun and demanded everyone lie on the floor. The robber then jumped the counter and demanded money from a bank employee.

Customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Officials said the robber left the bank, then allegedly changed clothes and used a bicycle to leave the area.

The robber should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said. Hialeah police, along with the FBI, are looking for the armed robber.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hialeah Police Department or the FBI at 754-703-2000. Police said tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.