Police ask public for help to find missing Hialeah woman

HIALEAH, Fla. - Hialeah police are looking for a missing 62-year-old Hialeah woman who has not seen since Friday.

Police said Mirtha Castillo disappeared after she contacted family members in Cuba using the long-distance phone service store "Es Pa Cuba" about 5 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of West 12th Avenue.

Castillo was last seen wearing a white blouse, black pants and a red and black sweater. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 110 pounds and stands 5 feet 4 inches tall.

Anyone with information about Castillo's whereabouts are asked to call the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-2525.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.