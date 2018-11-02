Police investigate threats made toward 2 Miami-Dade schools

HIALEAH, Fla. - Police are investigating threats Friday that were made toward Westland Hialeah Senior High School and Lawton Chiles Middle School, a Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman confirmed.

The spokeswoman said police have no reason to believe the threats are credible, however, authorities are at the schools at 4000 W. 18th Ave. and 8190 NW 197th St. and investigating the threats as a precaution.

The schools have not been placed on lockdown and are operating on their regular schedules.

No other details have been released.



