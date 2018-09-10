Pug dog, 4 others rescued from Hialeah house fire

HIALEAH, Fla. - Five dogs were rescued Monday afternoon from a fire that destroyed a Hialeah home.

The fire started at a house near the corner of West 14th Avenue and West 38th Street.

Firefighters said nobody was home at the time of the fire, but the family's pets were inside.

A fire destroyed a house near the corner of West 14th Avenue and West 38th Street in Hialeah.

A pug dog and four other dogs were saved from the home.

Although firefighters were able to save the dogs, a parakeet wasn't as lucky.

Electricity was shut off to eight homes in the neighborhood because of the fire.

