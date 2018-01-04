Security video captures deadly police-involved crash in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - Local 10 News has obtained exclusive security video of a police-involved crash in Hialeah that killed one man and sent two officers to the hospital.

A Hialeah police patrol car collided with another car about 7 p.m. Tuesday at East Fifth Avenue and Hialeah Drive, authorities said.

In the video, car is seen turning left on Hialeah Drive, but seconds later, it collides with a police cruiser.

The crash is so violent that it sends the police car flying across the road and into the side of Charlie's Ice Cream, startling the employees inside.

"I was really scared. It actually sounded like a bomb," said Claudia Miranda, who works at the store.

Outside the shop, both officers emerge from a cloud of smoke. They're injured, but according to witnesses, they were determined to help save the other driver. But it was too late.

Hialeah police identified the victim Wednesday as Orestes Amador Jr., who Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials confirmed was a teacher at Design and Architecture Senior High School (DASH).

"The City of Hialeah Police Department extends its deepest heartfelt condolences to all those affected by last night's unfortunate crash," Hialeah police Sgt. Eddie Rodriguez said in an email.

The officers are still recovering at a local hospital. Police did not disclose their conditions.

It's unclear who was at fault in the crash, but detectives are expected to review surveillance video from nearby businesses including the footage from Charlie's Ice Cream.

