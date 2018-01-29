Serial bank robber strikes again in Hialeah, FBI says

HIALEAH, Fla. - A serial bank robber has struck once again in Hialeah, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said on Monday.

The robbery was reported about 11 a.m. Monday at the Regions Bank branch at 600 E. 9th St.

Marshall said a man, wearing a green, collared shirt and a black hat, entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

There were customers inside the bank at the time, but no one was injured, Marshall said.

The amount of money taken in the robbery was not disclosed.

FBI agents believe the same man targeted other banks in Hialeah, including:

Jan. 17, First Florida Bank, 1325 W. 49th St.

Jan. 26, Ocean Bank, 1801 W. 4th Ave.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

