Speed boat stolen from Hialeah yard found stripped of engines

HIALEAH, Fla. - Authorities have found a boat stolen from a homeowner's front yard in Hialeah Thursday.

While the boat is back in the family's hands, the owners aren't happy with the bandits.

"I'm relieved that I got it back, but, I mean, it's dismantled. Obviously something was going to happen to it," Joel Jimenez said.

A pair of engines valued at over $30,000, custom lights, electronics and fishing equipment were stripped from the vessel.

"Someone knows who they are," Jimenez said.

A group of men were caught on Jimenez's home surveillance cameras backing a white pickup into the yard along East 60th Street.

In the video, two men walk into frame directing the driver, then one of them cranks the trailer to get it rigged up to go in. Once the boat is hooked up, the pickup pulls away.

Jimenez hopes someone also has video of the thieves ditching the boat, which would help police find out who did this.

"I hope someone has a camera there, and get the tag, and report it to Crime Stoppers," Jimenez said.

Anyone with information about theft is asked to contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



