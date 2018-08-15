Teen crashes vehicle into Nicklaus Children's Hialeah Outpatient Center

HIALEAH, Fla. - An 18-year-old driver crashed a vehicle into the front of Nicklaus Children's Hialeah Outpatient Center, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday at the clinic at 990 W. 49th St.

Photos taken at the scene show that a second-vehicle was also involved in the crash and sustained front-end damage.

The front window of the clinic was smashed in, but the vehicle did not enter the clinic.

Nicklaus Children's Hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Caminas said no one inside the clinic was injured.

According to Caminas, all patients that were inside the building have been treated and released.

The center has since closed for clean up.

Local 10 News has a crew headed to the scene. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.