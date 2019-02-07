Thief in hospital mask, leopard shirt robs TD Bank branch in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - The FBI is searching for a thief who robbed a TD Bank branch Thursday morning in Hialeah.

The robbery was reported around 8:45 a.m. at the TD Bank at 801 W. 49th St.

Surveillance images from the robbery show the thief wearing a hospital mask, a black shirt with a picture of a leopard on it and some kind of white cloth over their head.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the robber demanded money from a teller, and an undisclosed amount of cash was handed over.

He said customers were inside the bank at the time but no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



