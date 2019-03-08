Video shows man abusing Siberian Husky in Hialeah, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - A Hialeah man was arrested Thursday after he was caught on camera abusing his neighbor's dog, police said.

Hialeah police identified Victor Suero as the man who was walking two Siberian Huskies on Feb. 15. One was his dog, Han, and the other was his neighbor's dog, Winter.

While providing obedience training, Suero grabbed Winter by the collar, swung her in the air in a circular motion and choked her, Detective Jose Torres said.

"Mr. Suero didn't stop there," Torres said. "He once again grabbed Winter by the collar, choked her again, but this time he violently slammed her on the ground, leaving her motionless and whining in pain."

Victor Suero faces two counts of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

Torres said Winter is in good health and was reunited with her owner. Han is also in good health and remains under the care of Miami-Dade County Animal Services, Torres said.

