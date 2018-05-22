Warehouse complex project spurs real estate growth in Hialeah, report says

HIALEAH, Fla. - The Real Deal reported a surge in real estate purchases in Hialeah, where the sales volume last year was $217.1 million -- a huge jump from $83.6 million in 2016, according to Real Capital Analytics.

The Real Deal's Amanda Rabines believes two events are spurring the growth. There is a new massive warehouse complex project and new rezoning centers around the Hialeah Market Station and Tri-Rail/Metrorail.

In 2016, the Codina Partners started to acquire land for the Beacon Logistics Park Florida, an $80 million warehouse complex, and the Hialeah City Council allowed developers to build up to 15 stories with 125 residential units per acre depending on the location.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.