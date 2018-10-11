Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 79-year-old man in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - A 23-year-old woman was arrested Thursday morning in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly man in Hialeah on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to police, Maydelis Pulido, of Hialeah, was driving a stolen red 2007 Toyota Corolla south on East Fourth Avenue, approaching 17th Street, when she struck Orlando Quiala, 79, as he was crossing the street.

Police said Pulido fled the scene, leaving Quiala lying on the road.

Quiala was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

"After working diligently day and night, following every lead possible, detectives were able to catch up with Pulido, taking her into custody," Hialeah police said in a news release. "Once again we commend the tenacity and devotion our detectives have to our community."

Pulido faces one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

She is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.



