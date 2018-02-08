Woman hides with baby as men break into her home, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. - Hialeah police on Wednesday arrested three men accused of breaking into a home while a woman hid with her 3-month-old baby.

Freddy Dilogene, 22, Elijan Harrell, 23, and Walter Washington, 36, face charges of burglary.

Police said that Washington and Harrell knocked on the victim's door about noon and, when no one answered, they broke into the home in the 5300 block of West Fourth Lane. The homeowner hid in another room with her baby and called police.

Hearing officers approaching, Washington and Harrell fled, police said. Videos from security cameras on neighboring homes show the men running through driveways and yards.

Officers arrived and arrested Dilogene who was in a vehicle acting as a lookout, police said.

Officers found quickly Harrell not far from the home, police said. A K-9 unit tracked down Washington after an extensive search, police said.

Hialeah police said all three men have lengthy criminal records.

