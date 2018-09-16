Shooting leads to massive manhunt in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - Police scoured a neighborhood in Hialeah late Saturday after a gunman shot a woman in the head, authorities said. The search, involving officers, members of the SWAT team, K-9 units and a police helicopter, ended with police making an arrest and finding a second victim.

Capt. Eddie Rodriquez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department, said the woman was shot around 8 p.m. near East 52nd Street and East Eighth Lane.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Rodriquez said she was alert when officers found her, but her condition was not disclosed.

Police said one of the K-9 units eventually found the gunman, and officers took that person into custody. Police did not provide further details on the second victim.

The shootings and the manhunt unnerved residents in the neighborhood.

"It is scary out here. You think that living next to the police station, you are safe," said David Valdez, a neighbor.

