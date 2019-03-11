Woman injured in hit-and-run crash in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. - A woman was injured early Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Hialeah, authorities confirmed.

According to Lt. Eddie Rodriguez, the crash, which involved multiple vehicles, occurred just before 6 a.m. in the area of East Eighth Avenue and 25th Street.

Rodriguez said the driver of a silver pickup truck who was responsible for causing the collision fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries was not immediately released; however, a witness said she didn't look well.

"She didn't move at all. She wasn't conscious," the witness told Local 10 News. "It happened so fast. He was just gone."

Anyone with information about the driver who fled the scene is asked to call Hialeah police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.