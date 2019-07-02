Woman killed, man injured in hit-and-run crash in Hialeah, police say

Rob Kim/Getty Images

One person was killed and another was injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday night at East Fifth Avenue and 41st Street in Hialeah, officials said.

Police said the crash happened at about 7:40 p.m. and a man in his 60s was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition was unknown.

A woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Hialeah police said the person who struck the couple and fled the scene on foot was located and taken into custody.

No other details were immediately released.

