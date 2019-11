HIALEAH, Fla. - A woman was pinned against a wall after being struck by a car Thursday afternoon in Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire Department Capt. David Rodriguez said the 45-year-old woman was struck by the car outside a home on West 37th Street.

Rodriguez said the woman was flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center to be treated for her injuries.

No other information was immediately available.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.