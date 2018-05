HIALEAH, Fla. - A woman suffered minor injuries Friday in a house fire in Hialeah, authorities said.

The fire was reported at a one-story house at 3560 W. 13th Ave.

Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said the fire started in a bedroom.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

