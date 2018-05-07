Highlands County sheriff's deputy dies a day after being shot in head

LAKE PLACID, Fla. - Authorities say a Florida sheriff's deputy has died a day after being shot in the head while responding to a dispute over a cat.

A Highlands County Sheriff's Office Facebook post says Deputy William Gentry passed away Monday afternoon. He had been critically wounded Sunday night while responding to a dispute between neighbors over a cat that had been shot.

Sheriff Paul Blackman told reporters that after speaking with the cat's owner, Gentry approached the suspect, Joseph Edward Ables, 69, at his Lake Placid front door.

Blackman said Ables then shot Gentry in the head. The 40-year-old deputy was airlifted to a hospital, where he died Monday.

Ables was held without bond on charges that include first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

