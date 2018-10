HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - One person was killed after a crash in Hollywood’s Young Circle.

The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. Monday. A red car came to a rest on the sidewalk near Walgreens and the Ultimate Pet Grooming & Spa in the area.

It’s unclear how the crash happened.

Stay with Local 10 and Local10.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.