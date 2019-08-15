16-year-old arrested after social media post about gun in school

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Wilmer Martinez, a 16-year-old Broward County student, is accused of writing and publishing threatening messages on social media Tuesday night.

Hollywood police said Martinez posted wrote, "Everyone happy to go back to school and I'm debating on whether I should carry my pistol w me like last year ... exactly why my ass tryna get back in my homeschool rn ... but word to my timbs y'all annoying so."

The former McArthur High School student also shared a short video showing someone pointing a gun inside a classroom.

Hollywood police officers arrested him at his home Wednesday afternoon, after the first day of school.

Police said the video was likely recorded last year. Wilmer was expelled last year after he was accused of carrying ammunition on campus. He is facing a felony charge of making an electronic threat to kill.

Wilmer's relative Elva Martinez, was also arrested and is facing an obstruction of justice charge.

"Because of the courage of citizens to call the police, along with our proactive policing enforcement of the (Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School) Public Safety Act, we were able to take him into custody and stop a potentially dangerous situation," Hollywood Police Chief Chris O'Brien said in a statement.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is encouraging students to use the FortifyFL app on their mobile phones. The app makes it easy for students who wish to remain anonymous to quickly report tips to school officials, local law enforcement agencies and state-level officials.

Students can include photos and videos in their FortifyFL reports. The app is available at both the App Store and on Google Play. The funding for the app is part of the implementation of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies will be running their Real Time Crime Center, a centralized technology center that has been in operation since January. The center allows RTCC detectives to monitor live video feeds from the public schools and give instant information to the deputies in the field.

