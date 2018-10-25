18 arrested in narcotics operation in Hollywood, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Eighteen people were arrested this week in connection with a monthslong investigation into the sale of illicit narcotics within the Liberia neighborhood in Hollywood, authorities announced Thursday.

According to a news release from the Hollywood Police Department, detectives assigned to the Vice, Intelligence, and Narcotics Unit, along with East Neighborhood Team Leaders, began investigating the suspects in May.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted in the Operation Safe Streets investigation.

According to the news release, authorities received numerous complaints from residents, confidential informants, patrol officers and other local law enforcement officials about an increase in violent crimes committed in the neighborhood, as well as street-level narcotics sales.

Authorities said drugs, including cocaine and heroin, were purchased from multiple dealers in the neighborhood during the five-month investigation.

Police said the drug dealers had extensive and violent criminal histories that included arrests on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and narcotics offenses.

Arrest warrants were obtained for all individuals targeted during the investigation, and authorities from various agencies began rounding up the suspects this week.

So far, 18 people have been arrested, but authorities said additional arrests are pending.

The suspects arrested are being held on bonds ranging from $25,000 to $1.3 million, police said.

Below is a list of the suspects arrested:

Jermaine Bain

Morris Bowers

Archie Burgess

Lonnie Butler

Nathan Christie

Wayne Collier

Derrick Cunningham

Defredrus Gardner

Prentice Mathis

Lawrence Mitchell

Michael Richardson

Terron Samuel

Gregory Sims

Claude Vile

Raymond Wallace

Charles Tanner

Sigmund Brown

Christopher Scott

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.