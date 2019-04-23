2 men believed involved in numerous Broward County burglaries, police say

Terrence Kennedy, 50, (left) and Paul Lupien, 38, are believed to have committed numerous burglaries throughout Broward County, police said.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Two men arrested Friday in connection with a March 25 burglary at a home on Funston Street in Hollywood are also suspected of being responsible for a string of other burglaries, authorities said.

According to a Hollywood Police Department news release, Terrence Kennedy, 50, and Paul Lupien, 38, are believed to have committed numerous burglaries in the city of Hollywood and surrounding areas.

Police said the duo were apprehended with help from vigilant neighbors, as well as Ring cameras.

According to an arrest report regarding the March burglary, the victim reported that about $2,300 worth of tools were stolen from his garage.

Police said surveillance video shows Kennedy and Lupien entering the garage and taking the tools.

An officer assigned to the case recognized Lupien in the surveillance video from a previous grand theft case, the arrest report stated.

Police said Kennedy's girlfriend identified him in three videos from two cases as one of the suspected burglars.

Authorities said Lupien admitted to being present during a burglary in Dania Beach where a gun was stolen, but claimed that it was Kennedy who stole the gun and that he didn't know where it was because Kennedy "got rid of it."

Police said Lupien later said he no longer wanted to talk as he was asked more questions by a detective.

Kennedy's girlfriend, although cooperative with the investigation, was arrested on drug charges, authorities said.

Kennedy and Lupien, meanwhile, were arrested on numerous charges, including burglary, grand theft, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating probation.

