2 men commit carjacking outside 7-Eleven in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are searching for two men who committed a carjacking last month outside a 7-Eleven.

The carjacking occurred around 11:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at the 7-Eleven at 4112 S. Ocean Drive.

According to authorities, the thieves drove through the gas station in an SUV before parking it adjacent to the gas station exit.

Police said the men then walked back to the gas station to commit the carjacking.

Authorities said both thieves were armed with semi-automatic handguns.

The stolen car was recovered shortly after the carjacking in the city of Hallandale Beach.

Anyone with information about the carjackers' identities is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

