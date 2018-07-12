28-year-old man accused of raping teen girl in Publix restroom

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after Hollywood police said he raped a teenage girl inside a Publix restroom.

Leandro Mlodziejewski, 28, faces charges of sexual assault with a minor and lewd and lascivious behavior in the presence of a minor.

Mlodziejewski is also accused of sexually assaulting the same victim and a second girl along the Intracoastal Waterway a week before the Publix incident.

Hollywood police said Mlodziejewski befriended the two girls, ages 16 and 17, and bought them alcohol.

Mlodziejewski sexually assaulted two girls on the hood of a parked car and on a seawall in the 700 block of North Southlake Drive on June 27, according to the arrest report. The 15-year-old brother of one of the girls was present during the assault and unsuccessfully tried to intervene, the report said.

The girls told police they believed Mlodziejewski had drugged their drinks.

On Saturday, Mlodziejewski picked up the 17-year-old girl at her home and drove to a Publix store in the 1700 block of Polk Street, the report said. Once inside the store, Mlodziejewski sexually assaulted the girl in the family restroom, the report said. Mlodziejewski attempted to the record the assault with his mobile phone, but the victim pushed him away and left the restroom, the report said.

Mlodziejewski caught up with her inside the store and threatened her multiple times, police said. He told the victim to "act normal" while they shopped and forced her kiss him in front of other customers, the report said.

Mlodziejewski and the victim then drove to North Beach Park, where Mlodziejewski again attempted to have sex with the girl, but she refused, the report said. He then drove the victim home without incident, the report said.

Mlodziejewski is currently being held in the Broward County main jail in Fort Lauderdale without bond. He appeared in bond court Wednesday, when a Hollywood police detective testified that Mlodziejewski, a U.S. citizen who was born in Argentina, is a flight risk.

The judge ordered him to surrender his passport, submit to electronic monitoring and have no contact with the victims if he is released.

