$5,000 worth of tools, lawn equipment stolen from Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A thief was captured on surveillance video Saturday morning stealing thousands of dollars' worth of expensive tools from a home in Hollywood.

Fortunately, the homeowner said she was not inside at the time of the burglary. But she said the thief took lawn equipment and power tools valued at thousands of dollars.

Surveillance video captured from the Ring camera outside the home shows the thief approaching the house near South 62nd Avenue and Plunkett Street.

The video captured the crook red-handed as he walked right up to the front porch and began to take items from the home of Bridget Holm.

He then walked to the backyard, where he stole Holm’s lawn equipment.

Holm said the crook got away with more than $5,000 in tools, lawn equipment and other items.

She said he even broke into a back shed.

The thief is believed to have been on the property between 1:45 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

While the homeowner said the loss has set her back financially, she now worries for her safety and the safety of her neighbors with the burglar still on the loose.

Hollywood police are now investigating the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



