All clear given after 2 Hollywood schools evacuated due to bomb threat

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The all clear has been given after a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon forced the evacuation of two schools in Hollywood.

Sky 10 was above the scene as students from Driftwood Elementary and Driftwood Middle schools were congregated on the athletic field that the campuses share.

More News Headlines

Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman Nadine Drew said Hollywood police investigated the bomb threat and determined that both campuses were safe.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.