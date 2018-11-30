Authorities release 911 call from friend of boy locked in bank's vault

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Authorities released Thursday night the 911 call a teenage boy made after his friend got trapped inside an abandoned bank's vault in Hollywood.

Officials said the teenagers were exploring the abandoned building of a Bank of America branch on Wednesday afternoon when the massive door closed.

"Me and my friend are in an abandoned bank and the vault closed on him and he is locked in here," the boy told dispatch.

The teenage boy was trapped for more than three hours. During the 911 call, the dispatcher heard the boy apologizing to his friend. He was panicking.

"I am so sorry. I didn't mean to close it," he said. "It was heavy ... Alright stop crying bro. They are coming."

Broward Sheriff's Office firefighters arrived soon after, but they struggled to open the vault.

The boys' hero was a bank employee who was able to remember the vault's combination. Authorities released the teenage boys to their parents and prosecutors didn't file trespassing charges.

