Boat bandit caught on camera in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Police are searching for a man after he was caught on video stealing a boat early Friday in Hollywood.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a truck driving up to a home along Hood Street. Minutes later, the truck drove away with the boat in tow.

The newly purchased boat had been in the owners' driveway, and the thief had taken his time as he picked the locks and attached the boat to the truck.

The owners said the man seemed experienced and took precautions to avoid getting caught. Michelle Kannel, the owner of the boat, said the thief placed cinder block in front of the home's door to block the entrance.

“Still I can’t sleep I feel violated. How could something so bad happen to good people?” she said.

