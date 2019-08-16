Broward Schools to recommend closure of charter school over security issues

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Broward County Public Schools will recommend the closure of a Hollywood charter school due to the lack of a trained security officer on campus.

Championship Academy of Distinction did have an armed security guard on the opening day of school on Wednesday, but that person was not certified by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The school claimed the guard is scheduled to attend the training class in September.

Superintendent Robert Runcie informed the school that it was out of compliance and ordered another inspection for the second day of school. On Thursday, officials found no officer on campus, a violation of a requirement to have a Safe Schools Officer at the school.

The school's principal met with officials and indicated that an agreement had been reached to have local police cover some school days when possible. The first two days of school were not able to be covered by local police.

The Hollywood Police Department has since agreed to provide security coverage every day, although Broward Schools is still awaiting the services contract.

At a school board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Runice will recommend the closure of Championship Academy. A school representative is expected to attend the meeting to present a long-term plan for security coverage.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.