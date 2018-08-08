Call to Local 10 leads to SWAT standoff in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are surrounding a home after a phone call was made to Local 10 News.

During a phone call after 2:50 a.m., a man requested a reporter be sent to his home for a story. The man gave his address and said something would happen in the next 15 minutes, but he would not specify what.

Newsroom employees alerted police after the initial call, but soon after a second phone call was made in which the man indicated he had a shotgun on his lap.

Police were notified again, this time about the possible gun in the man's possession.

Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer and a photojournalist were at the scene along North 62nd Avenue as police set up a perimeter. They were kept several blocks away for their safety.

Police ushered nearby residents out of their homes.

"I looked out my window and saw a police car," neighbor Brian Clark told Local 10. "A couple minutes later I got a knock on the door from the SWAT team telling us we need to evacuate."

Police at the scene did say shots were fired, but it's unclear if they were intentional or accidental.

