Car crashes into sleeping 5-year-old boy's bedroom in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A car crashed into a Hollywood home where a 5-year-old boy was sleeping early Thursday.

Surveillance video from a neighboring home shows the car come to a rolling stop on Lincoln Street before pulling out in front of a van traveling north on North 56th Avenue.

Police said the van struck the car, sending it into the bedroom of a duplex where a 5-year-old boy was asleep at the time.

The boy's parents heard what sounded like an explosion and ran into their son's room, where they found him covered in dust.

"He was pushed by the car all the way to the sofa," father Carlos Gallardo said.

The boy appeared to be OK but was taken to a hospital as a precaution. He was checked out and is back with his parents.

The driver of the car was also taken to a hospital. The driver's injuries were not immediately known.

Police haven't said if either of the drivers are facing any charges.

The home was deemed unsafe, displacing the family.

