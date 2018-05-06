Chapter of Sorority holds fun run to promote health

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - - The members of the South Broward Alumnae Chapter (SBAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc held their Inaugural Deltas on the Run 5K to promote physical and mental health.

The organization ran to raise awareness of lupus and preterm births, and support SBAC's community projects and annual awarded scholarships assisting high school seniors attending college.

99 JAMZ Radio personality Supa Cindy, lupus survivor, attended the event and served as the 5K mistress of ceremony and grand marshall.

Approximately 1.5 million Americans have a form of lupus. Ninety percent are women and lupus is two to three times more prevalent among African-Americans and Hispanics. Additionally, nearly 4 million babies are born premature annually in the United States. Florida is ranked number 6 of the states on the race and ethnicity disparity index by state.

