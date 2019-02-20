Clerk at Players Pawn shop got played, Hollywood police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Police are searching for two men who robbed a Hollywood pawn shop in December.

Hollywood police released surveillance video Wednesday from Players Pawn in the 4100 block of North State Road 7 in the hopes that someone can identify the thieves.

Officer Christian Lata, a spokesman for the Hollywood Police Department, said the men entered the shop around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 and asked to see some gold chains and bracelets. At one point while handling the chains, one of the men ran from the store to a waiting SUV in the parking lot, the video shows.

Police believe the vehicle may be a blue or purple-colored Mazda.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

