3 hurt after SUV slams into Hollywood home, burst into flames

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - At least three people were hurt after an SUV slammed into a home and burst into flames early Sunday morning in Hollywood, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department said a woman driving an SUV struck another car near Sheridan Street and North 56th Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The impact of crash sent the SUV into the home, the spokesperson said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. A neighbor told Local 10 that a family of four was inside the home at the time.

Paramedics transported the female driver and two people from the home to a local hospital. Their injuries were not disclosed.

Officers said it’s too early to know what caused the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

