Driver caught on video fleeing the scene of fender bender in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A woman involved in a fender bender this weekend in Hollywood was caught on video trying obscure her license plate and fleeing the scene of the crash.

Carla Henry said she was rear-ended while driving Sunday evening along Hollywood Boulevard near U.S. Route 441. The other driver stopped after the minor crash, which damaged Henry’s bumper, but the driver refused to share her information with Henry.

“I thought it was totally crazy,” said Henry who filmed the encounter using her cellphone.

Henry, who is seven months pregnant and had another child in the car, said the driver bent her license plate to obscure the tag number and sped off quickly, leaving her on the side of the road.

Carla hoped that telling her story will make others think twice before pulling a stunt like this.

“I think it’s very inhumane,” Henry said. “I had to go to the hospital because of the baby.”

Hollywood police responded to the scene of the crash and said they are investigating the incident.

