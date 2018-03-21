Elderly man, woman found dead inside Hollywood townhome

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - An elderly man and an elderly woman were found dead inside a townhome in Hollywood Wednesday, authorities said.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said in an email that officers arrived at the home in the 400 block of Briarwood Circle in the Villas at Carriage Hills community about noon after a caretaker called 911.

Grossman said the man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Hollywood police detectives are investigating the deaths.

No other details were immediately released.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.