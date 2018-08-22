Ex-maid accused of stealing ring from Holocaust survivor

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A former maid was arrested Wednesday after Hollywood police said she stole a ring from one of her clients, a Holocaust survivor.

Latoya Coley, 32, of North Miami, faces a charge of grant theft.

The 87-year-old victim called police in early May when he noticed his gold ring with diamonds was missing after Coley had cleaned his home in the 4200 block of Hillcrest Drive. Coley worked for Jewish Family Home Care, which provides services to holocaust survivors. Shortly after the theft, she was fired, the company told police.

Police said Coley stole the ring, which was valued around $2,800, on May 11 and pawned it several hours later for $300.

The victim also said someone used his credit card number to pay a bill for Metro PCS. The ring and the credit card had been in the same dresser drawer in his bedroom, the victim told police.

Police were able to track the ring to a pawn shop in Miami. Once the victim confirmed it was his, the ring was returned to him, police said.

