Fake property owner scams Hollywood renters out of thousands of dollars, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are searching for a man who they said posed as a property owner to scam unsuspecting renters out of thousands of dollars.

According to authorities, the man used the name James Williams as he posed as the owner of a multifamily property at 1919 Mayo St.

Police said he posted advertisements about the property on Craigslist and received money from three victims.

Detectives said the man had no authority to rent the property he listed online and believe he had victimized others.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or who believes they were victimized by him is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



