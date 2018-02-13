Family terrorized in Hollywood home invasion, neighbors say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are investigating after neighbors said an attacker forced his way into a home off West Park Road Sunday and beat and kicked a man inside.

The attacker also threatened to set the man on fire, one of the victims said.

A woman inside the home managed to escape and ran to a neighbor's home for help.

"She said, 'Come with me, somebody tried to break into my house and he has a knife on my brother," the neighbor told Local 10 News.

The male victim had severe bruising on his face and needed medical attention, neighbors said.

Police released little information about the home invasion, but said officers are actively searching for the attacker.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.