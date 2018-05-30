Father, son accused of going on burglary spree in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A father and son were arrested last week after going on a burglary spree in Hollywood and surrounding jurisdictions, authorities said.

Nathan Cole, 25, and his father James Earl Cole II, 57, were arrested May 22 on charges of burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief.

Hollywood police said the duo confessed to burglarizing three Subway restaurants in Hollywood.

The burglaries occurred April 9 at the Subway at 6582 Taft Street and the Subway at 6105 Hollywood Boulevard, and on April 12 at the Subway at 2850 Stirling Road.

Police said a detective recognized Nathan Cole as the person seen on surveillance video breaking the glass front door of one of the restaurants and stealing a safe containing $300.

Police said the father and son also stole two cash registers from other Subway restaurants.

Authorities said Nathan Cole confessed to the burglaries and claimed that his father was his lookout.

James Earl Cole II also admitted to being with his son during the three burglaries, authorities said.

Hollywood police said both men have also been linked to burglaries at other Subway restaurants in nearby jurisdictions.

