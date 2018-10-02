Fire at Hollywood Flanigan's believed to have started in kitchen

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A stretch of University Drive was closed Tuesday afternoon in Hollywood after a fire started at the Flanigan's restaurant.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the restaurant on University Drive and Sheridan Street.

"I noticed flames coming from the roof and proceeded to call the Fire Department," witness Richard Solomon said. "And the flames continued to get larger and smoke was everywhere. You couldn't see 2 feet in front of you."

The fire likely started in the kitchen.

Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to the business and extinguished the flames.

Northbound and southbound lanes near the restaurant were closed immediately after the fire, but have since reopened.

An employee told Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood that no one was injured, but it's unclear when the restaurant will be able to reopen.

