Fire breaks out at office building in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - A fire broke out Friday morning at an office building in Dania Beach, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 4491 Stirling Road at 11:30 a.m. as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames at the two-story building.

A woman who drove by the building told Local 10 News reporter Samantha Bryant that she called 911 just after 11 a.m. and firefighters arrived within a few minutes.

"There was two people coming out. One they brought into the ambulance," Kelly Shea said.

A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesperson said firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the second-floor of the 11,000 square foot building.

Authorities said the building houses about a dozen individual offices, which were occupied when the fire started.

About 50 firefighters from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the scene. Authorities said it took firefighters about 40 minutes to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state marshal.

