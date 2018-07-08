Fire guts 2 homes on Seminole Reservation in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD SEMINOLE RESERVATION, Fla. - A fire gutted two homes early Sunday inside the Seminole Reservation in Hollywood, authorities said.

Gary Bitner, a spokesman for the Seminole Tribe, said the blaze started around 7 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of North 66th Avenue. The fire quickly spread to a neighboring home, Bitner said.

People inside the homes were able to escape the fire unharmed, Bitner said. However, two Seminole Police Department employees, who entered the homes to ensure no one was still inside, were treated for smoke inhalation at Memorial Regional Hospital.

The Hollywood Fire Department, with help from the Seminole Fire Department, brought the fire under control but both homes were left uninhabitable, Bitner said.

The Seminole Tribe is providing the residents with temporary housing, Bitner said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze, Bitner said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.