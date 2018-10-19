Firefighter breaks hand while responding to apartment fire in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A fire erupted Friday morning inside an apartment unit in Hollywood, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 1449 N. 14th Way.

"We live on the corner in a condominium, and I was on the fifth floor and I saw smoke -- tons of smoke just billowing," Nan Bifield said. "And we saw the trucks coming down, so from the fifth floor in the corner, it looked pretty bad."

The woman who lives in the unit that caught fire sat on the grass as her friends comforted her.

Authorities said an elderly woman who lives next door was trapped because of all the smoke.

Four police officers helped pull her to safety.

She was taken to the hospital for evaluation. A firefighter was also hospitalized after breaking his hand while responding to the fire, authorities said.

"Tensions were a little high because we had the report of a victim trapped, so we were obviously responding and reacting a little bit faster than we normally do, but everything worked out well," Hollywood Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brian White said.

White said all units in the building were evacuated as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

He wasn't sure how many people will be displaced, but he said one unit sustained heavy fire damage and at least two others had heavy smoke damage.

Rumors are swirling in the apartment complex that the fire started when a computer exploded, but White has not confirmed that.

He said investigators are still working to determine which room the fire started in and what caused it.



